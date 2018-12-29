The man who takes animals to funerals
A Thai man has made it his life's mission to help people through their grief with animals.

Video produced by: Daniel Bull & Thanyarat Doksone

Music: Hokey Pokey by Bruce Maginnis & Daniel Weltlinger

