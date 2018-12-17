Meet the daredevil honey hunters

Media player
Meet Nepal's daredevil honey hunters
Hunting for honey in the wild is one of the oldest traditions in rural Nepal and it's also an extremely dangerous one.
The collectors have to make an adventurous journey to the beehives which hang from the rocks of high mountains.
The BBC’s Aamir Peerzada and Neha Sharma travelled to the remote Lamjung district of Nepal to find out why so many villagers are willing to risk their lives to collect honey.
17 Dec 2018
