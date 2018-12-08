Video

Vicky Phelan exposed the CervicalCheck screening scandal in Ireland, after discovering she was not told she had been given incorrect smear test results.

She settled the case, with no admission of liability on the part of the laboratory or health services. But she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement and it was discovered that hundreds of women could have benefitted from earlier treatment. Twenty women have since died.

Narrated by Nuala McGovern. Filmed by Olivia Crellin. Produced by Georgina Pearce.

