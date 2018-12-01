Media player
Fighting South Korea's spy cam porn 'epidemic'
Hidden cameras capture women undressing, going to the toilet, or even in changing rooms in South Korea. It's then uploaded to the internet without their knowledge.
Soo-yuen Park has dedicated her life to helping women who have been victims of spy cam porn.
01 Dec 2018
