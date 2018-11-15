Brawl breaks out in Sri Lanka parliament

Video

Fighting broke out among lawmakers in Sri Lanka's parliament after weeks of political turmoil over who should lead the country.

MPs rushed on to the floor of the house, a day after a motion of no-confidence was passed over the controversially-appointed new prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

At least one MP was taken to hospital as punches were thrown and lawmakers from rival parties shouted at each other.

Earlier in the session, the parliament's speaker said Sri Lanka now had no functioning government. The president's decision last month to sack PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and replace him with former leader Mr Rajapaksa has led to weeks of turmoil.