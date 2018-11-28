'Hating yourself into invisibility' and other Asian stories
Young Asian poets in the UK share their stories

What is life like for young Asians living in the UK?

Four finalists in the Asia House 2018 poetry slam - Aizaz Hussain, Fathima Zahra, Orin Begum and Bien King, share their poems.

Video Journalist: Helier Cheung

