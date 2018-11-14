'Empathy makes me a stronger leader'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Empathy makes me a stronger leader' - NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand's prime minister Jacinda Ardern is known for being open and likeable - but critics say that makes her a weak leader. She tells the BBC how she's trying to chart a different path.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Nov 2018