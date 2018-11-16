96-year-old grandpa paints village to save it
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grandpa paints his Taiwanese village in cats and dogs

Huang saved his home from demolition after his paintings turned his Taiwanese village into a huge tourist attraction. It now has more than a million visitors each year.

Video produced by Daniel South and Cindy Sui

Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.

  • 16 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Meet the 'world's oldest' lingerie model