Grandpa paints his Taiwanese village in cats and dogs
Huang saved his home from demolition after his paintings turned his Taiwanese village into a huge tourist attraction. It now has more than a million visitors each year.
Video produced by Daniel South and Cindy Sui
16 Nov 2018
