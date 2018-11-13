Faking history and the fight for the truth

Video

In 1986, there was a popular uprising against the corrupt and brutal regime of President Ferdinand Marcos.

The then dictator was responsible for the imposition of martial law in the Philippines.

Recently his supporters have been exploiting social media to spread fake news as his family stages a political comeback.

Howard Johnson has been looking at the false messages and the efforts to counter them.

This story is part of a series by the BBC on disinformation and fake news - a global problem challenging the way we share information and perceive the world around us.

To see more stories and learn more about the series visit www.bbc.co.uk/fakenews