India & The Great War
What was India's role in The Great War? Many Commonwealth countries were involved.

Around 1.5 million Indians were involved in the conflict and were sent across the world to East Africa, the Middle East and the Western Front.

Their contribution has been recognised as part of the BBC Asian Network's WW1 centenary commemorations.

  • 11 Nov 2018