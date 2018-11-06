Choking Delhi smog draws protests
Choking Delhi smog draws protests ahead of Diwali

The air quality in the Indian capital is pretty bad at the best of times.

But it could get even worse during the festival of Diwali as people let off fireworks.

Some of those affected by the pollution are now calling on the government to act to avert what they say is a "public health emergency".

