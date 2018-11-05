Drones face off
A 15-year-old Australian has been crowned overall champion at the FAI World Drone Racing Championships in Shenzhen, China.

Rudi Browning took home a $24,000 (£18,000) cash prize.

  • 05 Nov 2018