Drone pilots race to be world champion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drone Racing World Championships: Race to be crowned top pilot

A 15-year-old Australian has been crowned overall champion at the FAI World Drone Racing Championships in Shenzhen, China.

Rudi Browning took home a $24,000 (£18,000) cash prize.

  • 05 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Dancing drone show breaks world record