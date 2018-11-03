Islands set for independence vote
Video

New Caledonia: Do these French islands want independence?

New Caledonia, the French islands in the Pacific, are due to vote on sovereignty on Sunday 30 years after a period of unrest.

  • 03 Nov 2018