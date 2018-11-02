Media player
'Fight on bus' before fatal plunge
Security footage from a bus which crashed into a river in China has revealed that the driver was apparently fighting with a passenger moments earlier.
The bus plunged 50m (164ft) off a bridge into the Yangtze River in Chongqing on Sunday - at least 13 people died and two more are missing.
02 Nov 2018
