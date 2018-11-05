Last match at Sri Lanka's iconic stadium?

Media player
Sri Lanka v England: Galle's last international cricket match?
The England cricket team are playing their first Test against Sri Lanka in the southern coastal city of Galle on 6 November.
The iconic stadium in Sri Lanka is famous for its stunning views of the Indian Ocean and the nearby 17th century Dutch fort.
The Test match could be the last international match played at this ground as the authorities are proposing to build a new one elsewhere in the district.
05 Nov 2018
