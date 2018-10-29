Japan's Princess Ayako surrenders title
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Japan’s Princess Ayako surrenders her royal title

Princess Ayako of Japan married businessman, Kei Moriya at a traditional ceremony at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine.

But according to the rules of Japan’s imperial house, female members of the royalty have to surrender their title if they marry a commoner.

  • 29 Oct 2018
Go to next video: How to Hanami: Japan's cherry blossom season