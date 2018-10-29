'Bravo, New Zealand'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Duchess praises New Zealand on feminism

The Duchess of Sussex has praised the first women in the world to win the right to vote during a speech in New Zealand about feminism.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Oct 2018