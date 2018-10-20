Where voting is 'an act of bravery'

Media player
Afghanistan polls: 'Voting is an act of bravery'
Large numbers of voters have taken to the polls in the Afghanistan election. But attacks at polling stations have already caused dozens of deaths and injuries.
20 Oct 2018
