Afghan MP: 'Don't judge us on our make-up'

Afghanistan election: Female MP refutes 'heavy' make-up news report
Afghan news channel, Ariana, has focused on female candidates' appearance in the run-up to the parliamentary election on 20 October.
Naheed Farid - who has been a member of the country's national assembly since 2010 - says news reports like this one "damage the process of democracy".
BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.
19 Oct 2018
