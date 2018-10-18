Bad day? Maybe you should 'add oil'

Media player
Add oil: Encouraging Chinese phrase enters English dictionary
"Jia you" is a Mandarin Chinese expression used in cheers at sporting events and rallies or to encourage someone. In Cantonese, it's "ga yau".
Now the English translation - "add oil" - has been recognised by the Oxford English Dictionary.
Video by Tessa Wong.
