Bad day? Maybe you should 'add oil'
Add oil: Encouraging Chinese phrase enters English dictionary

"Jia you" is a Mandarin Chinese expression used in cheers at sporting events and rallies or to encourage someone. In Cantonese, it's "ga yau".

Now the English translation - "add oil" - has been recognised by the Oxford English Dictionary.

Video by Tessa Wong.

  • 18 Oct 2018
