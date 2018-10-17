The people who clean your Facebook
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Facebook cleaners: 'I've seen hundreds of beheadings'

Social media platforms pay armies of moderators to remove offensive content, so you're not exposed to violence and other upsetting material.

The Cleaners, a documentary, looks at the toll this takes on a group of outsourced workers in the Philippines.

  • 17 Oct 2018
