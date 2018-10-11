Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC helps bust Nepal chimp smuggling
A BBC investigation exposing the scale of chimpanzee trafficking last year has helped police in Nepal uncover a smuggling operation.
Even to a hardened detective the discovery was shocking: two baby chimpanzees, exhausted, hungry, and sucking their thumbs.
The animals had been captured in the wild in Nigeria and then flown thousands of miles to Nepal.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window