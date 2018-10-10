Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How a BBC report helped rescue baby chimps in Nepal
Nepalese police have stopped a smuggling operation - with the help of a BBC investigation that exposed the global trade of trafficked chimpanzees.
The report, aired last year, showed the ways animals could be disguised inside specially designed crates.
It is now used in Kathmandu to train police officers to try and spot trafficked animals.
10 Oct 2018
