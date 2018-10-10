How a BBC report helped rescue baby chimps
Nepalese police have stopped a smuggling operation - with the help of a BBC investigation that exposed the global trade of trafficked chimpanzees.

The report, aired last year, showed the ways animals could be disguised inside specially designed crates.

It is now used in Kathmandu to train police officers to try and spot trafficked animals.

