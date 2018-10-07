'Real heroism'

Video

The massive earthquake in the Indonesian city of Palu has created devastation - but alongside the misery, there are stories of bravery too.

Annisa is the only woman on her search and rescue team.

Christine was the only nurse on duty at a local hospital when the earthquake struck.

