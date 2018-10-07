'We do this work with all our hearts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia quake: 'Real heroism' helping Palu recover

The massive earthquake in the Indonesian city of Palu has created devastation - but alongside the misery, there are some stories of bravery too.

Annisa is the only woman on her search and rescue team.

Christine was the only nurse on duty at a local hospital when the earthquake struck.

Video produced by Sofia Bettiza, Nick Beake and Ade Mardiyati.

  • 07 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Man City star's message to injured Indonesia boy