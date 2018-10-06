Full cathedral moon

Media player
Peterborough Cathedral hosts giant moon replica
A replica of the moon, created using thousands of NASA satellite images, has gone on show at Peterborough Cathedral.
The model is 500,000 smaller than the real thing and was created by artist Luke Jerram, who has toured it around the world. It is on show in the cathedral until 14 October.
06 Oct 2018
