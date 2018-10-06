Football star's message to quake survivor
Indonesia: Man City footballer Riyad Mahrez's message to survivor

A 12-year-old boy was watching his favourite English football team, Manchester City, when a devastating earthquake struck Indonesia.

Rizky was injured, but survived.

After the BBC told City player Riyad Mahrez – Rizky's footballing hero – he wanted to send his support.

Video produced by: Sofia Bettiza, Nick Beake, Gemma Laister, Ade Mardiyati.

  • 06 Oct 2018
