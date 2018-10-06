Football star's message to quake survivor

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia: Man City footballer Riyad Mahrez's message to survivor
A 12-year-old boy was watching his favourite English football team, Manchester City, when a devastating earthquake struck Indonesia.
Rizky was injured, but survived.
After the BBC told City player Riyad Mahrez – Rizky's footballing hero – he wanted to send his support.
Video produced by: Sofia Bettiza, Nick Beake, Gemma Laister, Ade Mardiyati.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-45770519/indonesia-man-city-footballer-riyad-mahrez-s-message-to-survivorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window