'We thought the tsunami may have killed her'
Couple reunited after Indonesia earthquake

Following the earthquake struck, Azwan searched through body bags in Palu as he feared his wife may have died.

Dewi and Azwan are now reunited, and talk about their ordeal.

  • 06 Oct 2018
