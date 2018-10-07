Are we prepared for the next tsunami?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tsunami warning systems: How reliable are they?
The recent tsunami in Indonesia has caused widespread death and destruction, but could it have been avoided? Reality Check looks at the country's early warning system and compares it to others in place around the world.
-
07 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window