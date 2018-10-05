Earthquake jail-break inmate hands himself in
Indonesia earthquake: Prison-break inmate hands himself in

A prisoner who escaped from a jail destroyed in the earthquake that hit Palu, Indonesia, has returned to finish his sentence.

The prison's chief told the BBC's Simon Atkinson that he tried to stop other inmates as they ran away but was attacked.

