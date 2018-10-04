Media player
Indonesia tsunami: Crumbling walls and families camped out at Palu airport
Amid crumbling walls and debris, staff are working to keep Palu's barely functional airport open. Military aid is trickling in following a deadly earthquake and tsunami, while families wait to be evacuated. The BBC's Hywel Griffith reports.
04 Oct 2018
