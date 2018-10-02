Indonesia quake turns ground into liquid
Video

Indonesia tsunami: Moment quake turns ground into liquid

Residents of Palu in Indonesia recount the moment the ground beneath their feet turned into liquid as a deadly earthquake struck their city. The tremor had triggered soil liquefaction, which shifted entire neighbourhoods.

  • 02 Oct 2018
