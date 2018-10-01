Indonesia quake looter: 'We need to eat'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia quake survivors looting: 'We need to eat'
The people of Palu, Indonesia have just survived a deadly earthquake and tsunami, but are now facing food shortages.
Some have resorted to looting shops and petrol stations to cope.
Read more here: Desperate search for tsunami survivors
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window