Indonesia tsunami: The aftermath
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Indonesia earthquake: 'Race against time' to reach survivors

Strong aftershocks have continued to hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, after a major earthquake which triggered a tsunami.

More than 800 people have died and many remain missing, some trapped in the debris of collapsed buildings in the city of Palu.

Rebecca Henschke, the BBC's Indonesia Editor, is trying to reach the affected area.

  • 30 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Video shows tsunami hitting city