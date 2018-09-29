Amal Clooney condemns 'charade' Reuters trial

Media player
Amal Clooney calls for imprisoned Myanmar journalists to be pardoned
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has said Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds the key to freeing two imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo. She is part of their legal team.
Earlier this month the two men, who were investigating a massacre by security forces, were sentenced to seven years hard labour for violating the official secrets act.
29 Sep 2018
