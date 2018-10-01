Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Death threats for singing in her bra in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz singer Zere has received death threats in response to a music video where she poses in a bra.
She made the song in order to challenge attitudes towards women in a deeply traditional country.
A central Asian state bordering China, Kyrgyzstan became independent with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Most of its six million people are Turkic-speaking Muslims.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
01 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-45687735/death-threats-for-singing-in-her-bra-in-kyrgyzstanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window