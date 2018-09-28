Tsunami hits Indonesian coastal city

Media player
Indonesia tsunami: Coastal Palu city hit after strong quake
The coastal city of Palu in Indonesia has been hit by a tsunami of up to 2m after a strong earthquake.
Dramatic video being shared by Indonesian social media users shows buildings being knocked down and a mosque being inundated by water.
28 Sep 2018
