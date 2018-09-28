'I was the first Baby Shark star'

Video

Say the words baby shark to the parent of a small child, and you'll probably be met with a groan.

The Korean hit has been one of the sounds of the summer, sparking a number of memes.

But the tune itself is older than most people realise.

BBC News spoke to the woman who became an internet craze in Germany with the song in 2007.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.