Punks vs Philippine president

Video

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been heavily criticised about his country's war on drugs, which has caused thousands of deaths. Now, two years after being elected, critics say Mr Duterte is attacking the very institutions designed to keep his power in check.

Women, meanwhile, have called him out for comments including jokes about rape, which they say are misogynistic. They have now turned to punk to get their message across. Meet The Male Gaze – the self-proclaimed feminist punk band taking on the president with lyrics like “Why must we tolerate this crap?”

Video produced by Howard Johnson and Virma Simonette.

Watch their full length documentary 'Our World - Philippines: Democracy in Danger?' on BBC World and the BBC News Channel.