Surprise victory for Maldives opposition
Maldives election: Celebrations after victory for opposition

Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the Maldives' presidential election in a surprise defeat of President Abdulla Yameen.

Solih said it has been a difficult journey "that has led to a prison cell or years in exile".

Mr Yameen, who has been accused of crushing dissent in the archipelago, admitted defeat, saying he accepted the result.

  • 24 Sep 2018
