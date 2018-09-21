Media player
CCTV shows hillside collapse in Philippines landslide
A landslide in Cebu province in the Philippines has killed more than 20 people, reducing hillside homes to rubble. The landslide comes days after Typhoon Mangkhut caused destruction and more than 80 deaths.
