'My face was tattooed when I was eight'
Taiwan tribal tattoo: 'Held down and marked when I was just eight'

Yayut Ciswas is the last living tribesperson in Taiwan with a traditional full face tattoo.

She tells the BBC's Cindy Sui why tattooing faces was important - and why she wants it to stop.

  • 25 Sep 2018
