Villages buried in huge landslide
Video

CCTV shows hillside collapse in Philippines landslide

A landslide in Cebu province in the Philippines has killed more than 20 people, reducing hillside homes to rubble. The landslide comes days after Typhoon Mangkhut caused destruction and more than 80 deaths.

  • 21 Sep 2018
