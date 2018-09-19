Peace on the Korean peninsula?

Media player
Will peace follow South Korean President's Pyongyang trip?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to shut one of the country's main missile testing and launch sites, says the South's President Moon Jae-in.
Laura Bicker considers what might happen next.
19 Sep 2018
