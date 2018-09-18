How North Korea welcomed the South Korean leader
President Moon Jae-in was welcomed with an open top car ride through the North Korean capital Pyongyang as he and his wife arrived in the for talks centred on the stalled denuclearisation negotiations.

  • 18 Sep 2018