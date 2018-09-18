Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How North Korea welcomed the South Korean leader
President Moon Jae-in was welcomed with an open top car ride through the North Korean capital Pyongyang as he and his wife arrived in the for talks centred on the stalled denuclearisation negotiations.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window