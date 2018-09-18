Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Typhoon Mangkhut: Relatives wait to hear news of miners and family
Families are waiting for rescuers to retrieve bodies buried by a landslide that hit as Typhoon Mangkhut battered the Philippines.
At least 32 people in the mining town of Itogon were crushed.
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-asia-45560825/typhoon-mangkhut-relatives-wait-to-hear-news-of-miners-and-familyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window