'North Korea took everything from us'
In 2010 an explosion on a South Korean navy ship, the ROKS Cheonan, caused it to sink, killing 46 sailors. North Korea was blamed for the incident, which it denied.
One of the survivors was Ham Eun-hyeock. Eight years on he is still angry, and suspicious of the apparent moves towards reconciliation between the two countries.
18 Sep 2018
