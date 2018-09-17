Typhoon Mangkhut's trail of destruction
Typhoon Mangkhut: People buried by landslide

Rescuers in the Philippines are searching for bodies buried by a landslide that hit as the country was battered by one of the most powerful storms to have hit the region in decades.

  • 17 Sep 2018
